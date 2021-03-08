By KABIR WURMA |

The Judicial Staff Union Of Nigeria, JUSUN Kebbi state chapter, has given the state government up to 3 weeks to implement the committee’s report submitted to it in 2018 which normalizes the salary structure of the judicial staff or to embark on indefinite strike action.

In a statement signed by the state chairman of the Union, Comrade Umar Bawa and made available to newsmen at weekend in Birnin Kebbi, it further indicated that the seven man committee headed by Abubakar Cika Ladan had submitted its report in 2018, after a series of consultations from states of Jigawa, Katsina and Kaduna and only to discover that the staff of JUSUN , Kebbi state chapter is at lower table in terms of salary structure and of course, hazard and outfit allowances.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that the basic salary enjoyed by Kebbi state Judicial staff was below that with other states examined and the only differences include outfit, furniture and inducement allowances.

The statement therefore called on the state government to consider the review and payment of allowances to its members both non- magistrate and Sharia court judges like other states of Katsina, Kaduna and Jigawa.