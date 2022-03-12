The general assembly of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) has called on the federal government to embrace dialogue with the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) in order to end the ongoing crisis.

The secretary general of CVCNU, Professor Yakubu Ochefu, made the call in a communique issued at the end of its 80th meeting held on Thursday.

He said Nigerian universities would not be able to withstand the consequences of a prolonged strike.

The communique said; “Members expressed regret that the nation’s public universities are witnessing another strike action resulting from a trade dispute with the unions. It expressed the need for the federal government to be proactive and dialogue with the leadership of the union to ensure an amicable resolution of the crisis.

“At the heart of the dispute is the public universities’ funding, which members noted is grossly inadequate by the government at the federal and state levels. The meeting noted that the public universities might not absorb the consequences of another prolonged strike by the union if the outstanding issues are not quickly resolved.”

The committee also decried the high rate of illegal admissions and resolved to schedule a meeting with the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board.

“Members decried the issue of illegal admissions into our universities. CVCNU resolved an urgent meeting with the JAMB registrar to draw his attention to this matter and see how this can be curbed.

“The meeting noted that the way vice-chancellors are summoned by various committees of the National Assembly is improper. The meeting suggested that a meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly is necessary to find a better process of engagement.

“The committee saluted the efforts of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors in raising this matter with the visitor. It advised that there should be constant follow up to ensure that Mr. President grants the request to lift the embargo,” it added.

