BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

A student of Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife identified as Salami Lateef, (18) has been arraigned before an Ile-Ife magistrates’ court in Osun Staff over alleged assault on his teacher and a security personnel.

He however pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy and malicious damage leveled against him.

The police prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 1st, 2021 at Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi added that the defendant conspired with others now at large to wit to assault and cause malicious damage.

He added that the defendant threw stones, pebbles and broken glasses of the windows of the school building during protest.

According to him, the defendant assaulted one Aderibigbe Emmanuel by beating him up and stoning him when he was performing his legal duty as a security officer.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Nicholas Babatunde, applied for the bail of the defendant in most liberal terms with the pledge that his client would not jump bail but produce reliable sureties.

Magistrate A. A. Adebayo granted the bail of the defendants in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum among other bail conditions as he adjourned the case until March 18, for hearing.