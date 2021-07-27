Tragedy struck in Ilorin, Kwara State yesterday as a student of Junior Secondary School, Gbagba, drowned at the Gbagba River and later died.

The deceased whose identity could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report was said to have gone to the river with his friends to swim.

An eyewitness who was within the vicinity of the river said the other students fled immediately they discovered that their friend had drowned.

The man who identified himself simply as Mutiu said : “We saw no fewer than six of the Gbagba Secondary School students at the river; suddenly we heard loud screaming, upon rushing down, we discovered that one of the students had drowned in the river.

“Before we could rescue him, he had already died and we saw wounds on his head which suggested that the deceased hit his head on the rock”.

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted, the spokesman of the state Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi said someone called to inform him about the incident in the afternoon.

He, however, said that no official report had been made on the incident, adding that the police would get to the root of the unfortunate incident.