While public universities remain shut down over the impasse between the federal government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), students in the country have decried the insensitivity of the duo to their plight. ADEGWU JOHN and ABUBAKAR YUNUSA report

With no end in sight for the strike embarked upon eight months ago by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), students in public tertiary institutions in the country have decried the emotional and financial burden meted on them by the strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are therefore, appealing to both the federal government and ASUU to consider their plight and resolve the crisis.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that ASUU embarked on the strike to compel the federal government to implement an MoA both parties signed on February 7, 2019 and to also address issues of the re-negotiation of the 2009 agreement as well as the IPPIS enrolment, following the emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on the 23 March, 2020.

ASUU which embarked upon the strike before the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, that led the federal government to shut down schools nationwide, continued with the strike after the federal government lifted the lockdown. As at the time of this report, the ASUU is yet to shift its grounds on joining the IPPIS platform let alone calling off the strike.

The strike which entered day 244 today has paralysed learning and research work across over 90 public universities and rendered millions of students idle. Students told LEADERSHIP Weekend that life has not been easy for them especially those from modest backgrounds.

So far, over four meetings had been by both parties in the last few months through the mediation of the National Assembly to resolve the impasse, but all had ended without positive results, thus increasing the uncertainty over the fate of students in public universities.

The Union has accused the federal government of failing to address the core issues of the illegal withholding of salaries of Nigerian academics, payment of the outstanding EAA and mainstreaming of same into salaries, the release of revitalization fund to public universities, constituting visitation panels to public universities, among others. The Federal Government, through the ministers of Labour and Finance, has made the IPPIS the precondition for lecturers’ resumption of duty.

But the government has continued to insist on paying salaries to only lecturers who enrolled in the IPPIS platform but the lecturers had vowed to resist enrolment into the IPPIS.

The ASUU has offered its option of the IPPIS, ie the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) – a model the union said would tackle the unwholesome issues around wages payment, which the government said IPPIS would eliminate.The two parties are yet to agree on this.

Some students stressed the need for the government and the university lecturers to put the interest of the nation and the students first as they are more affected by the strike.

They also urged the union and the federal government to remember the role of education as a tool for national development and reach common grounds that could ensure students in universities go back to classes.

A 400-level student of Benue State University, Doose Antonia, told LEADERSHIP Weekend that she has resorted to cake baking to make ends meet. “I should have graduated by now, but since the federal government and ASUU are still at loggerheads, I have to look for another alternative. I cannot look for a job at the moment because I am not a graduate. So, I decided to enrol in cake baking classes instead of being idle.

“The truth is some of us paid for house rent in October last year hoping to graduate before November 2020, now we will have to pay another rent because of the prolonged strike. Who will pay our rents again? A lot of students are passing through difficult situations caused by the COVID-19 lockdown,” she said.

On her part, a 200-level student of the Federal University, Lafia, Ms Susan Peter, lamented that the prolonged ASUU strike has been a setback for their learning process. She pleaded with ASUU to give in some of its conditions and come to understanding with the federal government especially now that Nigeria’s economy is dwindling occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said despite the genuineness of their demands, it was time for the ASUU to consider some of the offers already made by the federal government and call-off the strike for the good of the education system.

“Of course, the strike is something that has negatively impacted on me and other students in Nigeria. I want to graduate, get a job and have a direction in life. This strike is keeping us out of school for a long period, it is a setback for me and other students.

‘’My appeal is that ASUU should understand with the federal government at these difficult economic times occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 and accept some of the offers made to them. I know they may be right in their demands but I am begging them to consider our learning process that has been affected too,” Susan said.

Another student, Sadiya Umar, a 400-level student at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria told LEADERSHIP Weekend that being out of school due to strike creates some sorts of idleness that makes the students vulnerable to crime and lawlessness as witnessed during the #EndSARS protest.

“I would like to appeal to the federal government to look into the matter of ASUU and resolve it for the good of all Nigerian students. We are wasting a lot of time at home which is not good for anybody. Look at me now, I only have a semester left to become a graduate but since the strike, I have been at home doing nothing,” Sadiya said.

“Nobody could imagine the negative impacts of staying idle at home due to strike by ASUU. Look at the recent #EndSARS protest as an example. I can tell you hypothetically that some of the protesters are undergraduate students who wake up every day without anything to do and as such become very vulnerable to be used by politicians.

“So, I am saying that it is not just our learning process that has been affected by the ASUU strike but also the government on many sides. Their grievances may be genuine therefore why don’t the government resolve it once and for all, are they saying that they can’t pay ASUU who are doing important work of educating citizens in various fields of learning?’’ Sadiya asked.

Meanwhile, a post-graduate student of the University of Jos, Vincent Danladi, while narrating the negative impact of ASUU strike on the country, said though he combines studying with business, he needed his post-graduate certificate to advance in his career.

“ASUU strike has impacted my academics pursuits negatively and hampered my career and business. I was hoping to graduate before the end of the year, but that is not feasible anymore due to the strike. Nigerians deserve better than this endless drama between ASUU and the federal government that seems not to end. They should please reach an agreement so that we can move forward,” Danladi said.

The president, National Association of University Students (NAUS), Felix Ije, said the government has not done enough to end the strike while also blaming ASUU for not considering the plight of students.

“Well, I would not say that the government has not made any effort that is not true, the government has made several efforts in fact you can see they have had several meetings with ASUU but that is not enough effort. I believe the best term to use is that the government has not made enough efforts on their part.

“For me, we indeed want our universities to be world standard and to measure up with other universities in the world, I have always frowned at the issue of the federal government since 1999 till date towards education. Education has always been poorly funded it is always below the benchmark of UNESCO which is 26 per cent for education budget so I fault the government for that in totality.

“On the other hand, I will like to also fault ASUU for several reasons because he who comes to equity must come with a clean hand. The government has not kept to their part of the 1999 bargain because there are funds, they agree to put up but they have not done that. However, I would always like to ask, those ones that have been released what has it been used for?

“What I understand is that ASUU has its interest just as the government is fighting for its own interest but the person who suffers the most is the Nigerian student who is not even taken into consideration when such is being discussed because you don’t just go on strike because you are a tutor. Just as you have a union, students have their own union too and the university is a two-way thing, it is a teacher-student environment so you don’t take a decision that will affect somebody else without considering all parties. It is criminal.”

He, however, urged the two parties to consider the students who paid house rents, school fees to study and do the needful by calling off the strike.

“These students pay fees to be thought and then you denied them their right. There are a lot of universities in the world and all of them have their own peculiar problems but a person has the heart to shut down schools for eight months. Behind the scene, they go to their schools to do appraisals for their promotion.

“Now, I have some worries both at the levels of the federal government and ASUU. The federal government should release funds and do follow up. ASUU claims the education sector is poorly funded but you allow corruption to swindle in the funding most especially, TETFund. There are a lot of abandoned TETFund projects and the ASUU is an integral part of TETFund who is supposed to monitor a lot of funds. When you check the amount released, you will be shocked that it is only a little per cent that has been put in use.

“For the Nigerian students I will say freedom cometh with a struggle we have given enough time for them to do the needful, we have challenged the government so hard, we have protested at the Ministry of Education, we have also stormed the National Assembly where we made a loud statement and demands to some extent we have pressured the government and to some extent, they have responded.

“But ASUU has not bent in any way and not even given a chance for discussion in any way, so the truth remains that the two parties are playing to the galleries and then what it seems like when you push a dog to the wall no matter how weak it is, it will have no option but to fight back,” he added.

Other stakeholders in the education sector have tasked the federal government to show some level of commitment by addressing the core demands of ASUU in order to save the university system.

The Special Adviser to Kogi State governor on Education, Science and Technology, Dr Gabriel Alhassan Otta, urged the two parties to show commitment to ending one of the longest ASUU strikes in the country’s history.

“Every party to the development of education should show commitment and will in all aspects. Governments and corporate bodies should provide an enabling environment for learning. There should be a strong will in this wise, enabling environment for learning covers, both infrastructure and welfare.

“You cannot build tall blocks of classrooms and expect education to thrive where there are no qualified teachers or where the teachers are not well paid. On the other hand, even if the teachers are well paid and there is no classrooms and basic teaching materials, it is still a challenge. So, school managers have a lot to do as we equally expect students to make good use of whatever is available for them to utilise for their education. Nigeria can become a global cynosure in education if these measures are put in place.

“The federal government should consider the issues raised by ASUU and look at the possibility of creating a common ground between the demands and government position. Now, look at it. While federal and some state ASUU compliant universities suffer the delays from the strike, private and non-ASUU membership state universities have continued to make progress without obstructing their academic calendar.

“In Kogi State University for instance, since the governor banned all labour unions in higher institutions in 2017, there have not been any obstructions in the academic calendar of the university. And as a lecturer in the university, I confirm that the government has lived up to its words on most of the issues raised by ASUU before the ban.

“A major contention was the payment of the earned academic allowance which was heavily owed by the previous governments and inherited by Bello. He promised to pay in percentages monthly. And he has been doing that. Every lecturer in KSU today receives a percentage of the outstanding earned allowance every month. This is happening even without ASUU there, I will advise the ASUU national to also consider the plight of the students and parents and suspend their strike action while on the negotiation table,” he added.