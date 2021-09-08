Students of the Ekosodin Secondary School in Ovia North East local government area of Edo State yesterday returned to their school after five years of absence following the dilapidated state of the only existing school building.

Their return was facilitated by Mr Dennis Idahosa, a member of the House of Representatives, who reconstructed a block of six classrooms and a principal office in the 45-year-old school.

The rebuilt school was inaugurated on Tuesday along with 120 twin chairs and desks.

Before the intervention of the lawmaker, the students had to share classrooms with the only primary school in the community.

A Senior Secondary School (SSS) 2 student, Miss Innocentia Eghianfo, said that before the movement to the primary school, the students were learning under an “unbearable” condition.

“I was actually in JSS 1 when we relocated to join the pupils of Ekosodin primary school and before the relocation, we were learning under all weather conditions; rain and sunshine.

“Aside from that, there were no chairs and desks so we had to come to school with our chairs and desks while the majority of us could not afford seats on the bare floor.

“We are happy that we finally have our space; the afternoon and morning class sessions occasioned by the relocation will now be a thing of the past, we also have chairs and desks now, we are indeed happy,” she stated.

An old student of the school and a former chairman of the ward, Mr Victor Osayande corroborated Eghianfo’s story and noted that their children have been saved from the inconveniences of the past five years.

Similarly, Mr Osahon Ogbemudia, youth leader in the community, while commending Idahosa, appealed for the reconstruction of the other building in the secondary school that has been in a state of disuse for over 10 years.

In his address, Idahosa said that the progressive minded nature of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the priority he placed on education, was what prompted his intervention.