A Minimum of 500 students and 20 teachers would benefit from the pilot scheme of National Adopted School for Smart Education, (NASSE) that was launched at the Junior Secondary School (JSS) Karshi, Abuja.

The NASSE is one of the policies initiated by the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, to accelerate the National Digital economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a digital Nigeria. It is being implemented by the National Information Technology Development Agency, (NITDA).

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Ali Ibrahim Pantami at the launch and unveiling of the pilot scheme, notes that the choice of Junior Secondary School, Karshi, was informed to bridge the digital divide. He says, “It is necessary for us to give priority and preference to communities that are outside our cities and towns to bridge the digital divide gap.”

The Minister explained that the objective of NASSE “is a strategy towards the implementation of NDEPS that President Muhammadu Buhari directed us to implement.”

While declaring that the strategy could not have come at a better time than now, when online learning has become the norm in the educational sector due to prevalence of COVID-19, it was then the stakeholders acknowledged “that it was indeed necessary for us to give preference to digitisation of all our sectors”.

He notes that, “Students all over the world especially in the developed and developing nations were studying online. Some even completed their semesters and moved to another semester online. But most of our schools in Nigeria then were shut down completely.

“Many universities even after re-opening had to cancel their calendars and come up with new calendars. It is because of this, that many stakeholders realised what we have been preaching on the need for digitisation and trying to ensure that things were conducted virtually.”

The Minister reiterated that the initiative is not only the deployment of ICT facilities but rather ”it is an opportunity for the children to be trained on ICT. It is an ability to catch them early enough so that they will be able to have a perception of learning online, utilising deployment of ICT facilities for learning.”

Dr Pantami further complimented NITDA for upholding the thrust of the pillar of NDEPS of promoting local content. He stated that the system deployed for the facilities are local and indigenous contents.

“They weren’t imported but developed locally by our colleagues in the private sector and I hope after commissioning, the programme can be extended to other institutions by replicating the indigenous contents and gives priority to school in the remote areas.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the NITDA’s Director General, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, CCIE informed that the design, conceptualisation and implementation of the initiative is in line with the directive for the implementation of NDEPS, adding that the initiative is driven by four pillars of the policy.

He indicates that the initiative is to introduce innovation to learning especially in the underserved and un-served areas, adding that the agency deployed the Smart School to JSS, Karshi because smart education must be for all.

“We want you to look and feel how digital learning is ,”he noted.

While emphasising that the facilities deployed can accommodate 500 students and 20 teachers, Mallam Abdullahi advised the school to use the facilities judiciously.

The representative of the Emir of Karshi, Alhaji Ahmad Bukar, the Vice Chairman, Parents Teachers Association (PTA) Mr. Nosir Maxwell and the Principal of the school, Mr. Venchak Dangdin in their goodwill messages unanimously commended the Ministry and the Agency for founding the school worth of benefiting from the smart school projects.

They promised to ensure that the facilities are protected and used in accordance to the laid down rules of the agency.