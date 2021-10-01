Nigeria’s number one photography company, Studio 24, is set to partner with the organisers of the Nigeria Beauty Queens Hall of Fame Honours 2021.

The 2nd edition Nigeria Beauty Queens Hall of Fame (The Queen’s Night) is a prestigious event designed to celebrate notable past and present Beauty Queens in Nigeria for their achievement during their reigns.

This year event is scheduled to come up on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The event is designed to reward both past and present Beauty Queens in Nigeria who have distinguished themselves as role models to all the girls out there aspiring to be Beauty Queens.

The project is a reference point to celebrate excellence, accountability and how far the industry have gone in Nigeria since independence.

Statement from the organisers said, “These great individuals will be inducted into the prestigious Nigeria Beauty Queens Hall of Fame to reward them for what they have done for the industry.

“This glamorous event will attract top past beauty queens in Nigeria, politicians, top media executives, and captains of industries.

“There will also be a compendium of past beauty queens between 1981 – 2021 which will be unveiled at the ceremony .

“Her Excellency Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, First Lady of Lagos State will be the Special Guest of Honour while Hajia Lami Tumaka will be the Mother of the Day along with other important personalities.”