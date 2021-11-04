Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has described the Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) as exemplary leader, a bridge builder, humble servant of Allah and an advocate of religious harmony in Nigeria since his ascension to the throne 15 years ago.

MMPN’s national president, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, while quoting from Prof. Ishaq Akintola 15th year coronation lecture on this unique leader of Muslim Ummah in Nigeria, said the Sultan “effectively falls into all three categories of greatness.”

According to him, as a prince of the highest traditional stool in Nigeria, he was born great.

“By rising with a dint of hard work and discipline to become a Brigadier-General in the Nigerian Army and by actualising his princehood to sit on the throne of his forefathers in the Sultanate, he achieved greatness.

“Thereafter, by virtue of his twin role as the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) where he has to play the highly challenging role of leading more than 120 million Muslims, he has greatness thrust upon him.

“As the 20th Sultan of Sokoto, who was crowned on November 2, 2006, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, is an exemplary leader, a bridge builder, humble servant of Allah and an advocate of religious harmony in Nigeria”, he said.

He noted that his open door policy and active participation in programmes organised by Muslims all over the country had endeared him to millions of Muslims in the country.