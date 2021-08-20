Edo State government has reacted to the news making the rounds that a certain Sultan Idriss Adanno will be coronated tomorrow as the “Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo.”

In a statement signed yesterday by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, he said there was no such titles in the laws of the state.

Ogie said, “The Edo State government has been inundated with complaints from indigenes and residents of the state over the purported move to embark on the coronation of one Idriss Addano as ‘Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo State.

“That whether or not this event is held at the proposed, or any other location within the state, it would constitute a direct assault on the traditions, custom and culture of the people of Edo State, by individuals who clearly have sinister motives and are trying to abuse the well-known Edo hospitality by their act of sacrilege.

“That it is a potential threat to the peace and security of Edo State, with the capacity to cause a breakdown of law and order as citizens of the state are likely to be provoked by the obnoxious ceremony.

“Under the Edo State Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law, it is an offence for anyone to proclaim himself, or allow himself to be proclaimed as the holder of any traditional title not recognized under the said law and/or without the approval of the appropriate authorities.

“The state government hereby wishes to assure alt concerned that firm and decisive action will be taken to prevent the actualisation of this illegal and sacrilegious act and that all persons found to have been involved in the conception and/or execution of same would face the full wrath of the law.

“The Edo State government therefore calls on all citizens to be calm, law abiding and rest assured that government is firmly on top of the situation.”

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that there were plans by some Shuwa Arabs, an ethnic group from Borno State, to crown Adanno as the Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo State, were received with outrage across the state.

According to an invite circulated on line, the coronation ceremony is slated to hold at Rialto Hotel, Eyaen, a suburb of Benin City. The hotel is owned by a Duke in Benin Kingdom, Osazuwa Iduriase.

But, Iduriase, the owner of the proposed hotel for the coronation has also distanced himself from the event.

One of the RSVP numbers in the invite who was contacted by LEADERSHIP Friday with the truecaller on the phone identifying him as Hassan Yakubu Jidda, however, confirmed the planned ceremony

He said, “We have already done the coronation with Seriki Hausa, what we are planning is the party to celebrate the coronation. The Oba of Benin is aware and the state government is aware.”