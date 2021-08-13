Nigeria’s Super Eagles are now ranked 34th in the FIFA world ranking. The latest FIFA world ranking, released yesterday, saw the three-time African champion drop seven places. The Eagles are now ranked number five in Africa.

Senegal remained Africa’s top team and ranked 21st in the world after climbing three spots, followed by Tunisia who now occupy 28th on the global ranking, down two spots from their previous ranking.

Algeria climbed 12 places to 30th in the world and third in Africa, while Morocco climbed nine spots and are now 32nd in the world and fourth in Africa.

The Super Eagles dropped in the new ranking was largely due to their inability to to win any of their three international games – losing twice and settling for a draw once.

Belgium remains the top ranked team in the world followed by Brazil, France, England, and Euro 2020 winners Italy, respectively.

South American champions Argentina are in sixth position, Spain in seventh spot, while Portugal, Mexico and USA occupied eight, ninth and tenth respectively.