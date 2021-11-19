Minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has ordered an in-depth assessment of the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, performance since 2016 till date.

Dare gave the directive on Thursday, amidst speculations that the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation NFF may have resolved to sack the Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr.

At the weekly briefings usually coordinated by the Presidential Communications Team and held at the State House, Abuja, Dare said that no decision has been taken on Rohr yet.

According to him, NFF has been directed as a matter of urgency to present Rohr’s report card to the ministry.

He added that he is interested in knowing how well or bad the coach has performed since he was given the task of leading the Super Eagles.

He said; “Until the NFF presents the report of the performance of the coach to the ministry, there will not be a decision on whether to sack or allow him to continue on the job.

“I want to believe that everything should be done to ensure that the Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup. When the FIFA President visited President Muhammadu Buhari here, I recall he said: “Mr.

President, see you in Qatar”.

“In that word I stand. So I have instructed the NFF to bring an assessment report on Coach Rohr,”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohr who was appointed Super Eagles coach in August 2016, signed a contract extension in May, 2020 but has come under severe criticisms following Nigeria’s unconvincing performances in recent outings.