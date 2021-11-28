Buoyed by the news of Ralf Rangnick’s imminent appointment, Manchester United travel to Chelsea for Sunday afternoon‘s tantalising Premier League encounter.

The Blues remain top of the pile with 29 points from their opening 12 games, whereas Michael Carrick’s side sit seven places and 12 points below the European champions.

Often criticised for a perceived unfairness towards their academy players – with countless names currently out on loan – Chelsea’s youth products stole the show against Juventus as the Champions League holders ran out convincing 4-0 winners at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Carrick led the Red Devils to a much-needed 2-0 Champions League win over Villarreal in midweek to book their spot in the knockout rounds, and the Englishman will have the chance to pit his wits against Chelsea this week, with Rangnick not set to be appointed in time for a Tuchel reunion.

History may be on the Red Devils’ side, though, as they are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League meetings with Chelsea – keeping clean sheets in each of their last four – although both highly-anticipated games last term ended goalless.

Meanwhile, Arsenal moved level on points with fourth-placed West Ham United after enjoying a comfortable 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli scored in the second half as Mikel Arteta’s side bounced back from suffering a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool last week.

Also, Diogo Jota scored twice as Liverpool thrashed Southampton 4-0 to move up to second in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Chelsea.

Southampton arrived at Anfield clearly determined to attack the hosts but their bold intent was punished after less than two minutes when Andrew Robertson was allowed to get away down the flank and cross for Jota to poke in.