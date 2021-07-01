Vice chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has admitted that Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder of Super TV chief executive officer, Usifoh Ataga, is a student of the ivory tower.

Ogundipe, who stated this yesterday at a press conference on the activities lined up for the 51st (2019) convocation ceremony of the institution, said irrespective of Chidinma’s current ordeals, the university would not deny her.

The VC said Chidinma is a legitimate student of the university and gave details about her as captured by the institution.

He said, “From our records, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu is a student of the University of Lagos who was born on December 12, 1999. From our records, she is from Abia State, her contact address is 57, Akinwumi Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos.

“From our records, her telephone number is 09024***827, her next of kin is Mr. Onoh Ojukwu. She is a student of this great university whether she is a part-time or full-time student. Her matriculation number is 170912015.

“We cannot deny the fact that she is a student of the university,” he said.

Chidinma was paraded recently by the Lagos State police command for the murder of Ataga.

She allegedly killed the victim at a serviced apartment in Lekki, Lagos State and fled with his ATM card which she used to withdraw some money from the deceased’s bank account.