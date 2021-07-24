The National Assembly Spokesperson, Senator Dr Ajibola Basiru have revealed that the approved supplementary budget by the senate will put huge resources in the area of internal security and strengthen the fight against insurgency, whereby the state of insecurity will be a thing of the past in the country under the leadership of President Mohammadu Buhari, other security agencies and of course the Ministry for interior.

This is as the Senator representing Osun Central commended the ministry of Interior led by Osun former Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola for infrastructural development in the area of correctional services, reshaping the security and civil defence corps, as well as the re-energising of the fire service of Nigeria.

Senator Basiru made this known in his address at the commissioning of the newly constructed Osun State Command Headquarters of the Nigeria Correctional Service, NCOS located at Gbongan Ibadan Road, in Osogbo the state capital on Friday, where he pointed out that one of the challenges facing the country today is internal security, he added that there have been tremendous developments in the area of rejuvenating the infrastructure of the internal security in Nigeria.

Expressing his delight as a son of the soil to witness such beautiful edifice eventually come to completion in Osun as it is being commissioned, he narrated the history of the structure as being there before the litigation of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola when they used to come to INEC office located beside it, said the building was laying fallow then.

According to him, ‘’It is my joy that as at the time this Command Correctional facility is being completed and as at the time it is being commissioned, I happen to be a Senator representing Osun Central senatorial district.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’I must not complete my statement without mentioning the fact that our party, All Progressives Congress in Nigeria is facing monumental challenge at the national level, which came forth in the bid to undermine the party ahead of the presidential election in 2023, there are lots of orchestrated acts of in-bellicosity, belligerence and insecurity aiming to undermine the presidency of President Mohammadu Buhari.’’

‘’All of us as party men must live up to the challenge of ensuring that we propagate the monumental achievement of our government in the area of infrastructure, social intervention and particularly in the area of rejuvenating the security architecture of our country.’’