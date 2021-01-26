By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The governing All Progressive Congress (APC) has called on Nigerians to support the newly appointed service chiefs in the discharge of their duties of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.

APC also cautioned against looking at security issues through ethnic lenses, saying it was “counterproductive and dangerous”.

A statement signed by the party’s national secretary caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee (CECPC) Sen. John AkpanUdoedeghe said was confident that the new service chiefs will consolidate on the “remarkable achievements of their predecessors”.

“The Party calls for public support for the new service chiefs as they perform their constitutional roles of protecting our country’s territorial integrity and tackle emerging security threats. We also urge increased synergy among the armed forces in achieving these tasks.

“Recent incidents in the country has triggered quite divisive rhetoric in some quarters. It is counterproductive and dangerous to national security when we put ethnic spins to issues affecting us. In tackling security threats, we should criminalise crime, not ethnicity.

“As a nation, our strength remains in our diversity and we should continue to forge unity in that diversity. We urge peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding among Nigerians, irrespective of the part of the country we chose to live and work.” It said.