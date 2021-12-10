Supporters of Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Sunday Igboho, are currently protesting at the office of the Consul General of Benin Republic in Victoria Island, Lagos, to demand his release from detention.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions, while calling on the federal government of Nigeria to ensure the release of Igboho from custody in Benin Republic.

Biodun Sarumi, one of the protesters, called on Yoruba leaders and other Nigerians to prevail on the federal government to secure Igboho’s release.

Sarumi said that Igboho should not be allowed to die in detention.

He added that Igboho was innocent of the charges preferred against him and that he should not be treated like a criminal.

According to him, Igboho’s fundamental human rights had been grossly abused.

LEADERSHIP reports that Igboho is currently in detention in Benin Republic over charges bordering on illegal entry, criminal association, among other offences.

Recall that on July 20, Igboho and Ropo, his wife, were arrested at an airport in Cotonou by Benin Republic’s security forces while he was trying to flee to Germany.

The Nigerian government had declared him “wanted” after the country’s secret police raided his home in Ibadan, Oyo State on July 1, 2021.

A week later, a Benin court blocked his extradition to Nigeria while ruling that he should be remanded in prison pending further hearing.