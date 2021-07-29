Following the Supreme Court judgement that upheld his reelection, the Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has asked the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), to join him and work for the upliftment of the state.

Akeredolu, who described the judgement as an “act of God”, said, “I don’t doubt his love for the state. He has served here before as Attorney General for about Seven and a half years.”

According to the governor, “I just heard the news of the final decision of the final court on the election petition filed by my brother, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN. The Supreme Court dismissed his appeal on a 4-3 basis and that in essence is that from the Tribunal up to the Supreme Court.

“The justices have affirmed that the petition was most frivolous. As you know 12 Justices have affirmed in our favour and only three supported that petition. Three at the Tribunal, five at the Court of Appeal and four at the Supreme Court.

“So, I have every reason to thank God and to appreciate our judiciary for standing by the truth and for not yielding to any influence. I believe that we can still be proud of our judiciary in this country.

“For me, it is an opportunity again for us to get on board and do more work.

“And for me, the glory of this victory of this election petition success is to God almighty. And I want to thank the legal team that has represented us.

We have so many Senior Advocates of Nigeria.