BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN has granted a grace of seven days within which all those in possession of illegal arms and ammunition must turn it or face the full wrath of the law.

According to him, the seven days period of grace commences from Friday October 30, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Akeredolu specifically directed that all such arms and ammunition should be returned to the Commandant of the South West Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun at the Pa Fasoranti’s Gardens, Alagbaka, Akure.

According to the Governor’s directive, those in the category of illegal arms and ammunition bearers are to take advantage of the window of grace to turn in the deadly weapons as security agencies shall take necessary steps against defiance after the seven days period.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo disclosed that, “Those who find it difficult to physically present such arms and ammunition for obvious reasons are advised and indeed, encouraged to call 08079999989 for further advice and instructions on appropriate steps to be taken”.

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu has expressed concern over what he described as the low level of policing in Ondo State.

“The general observation across the state shows a very low level of policing which is risky to society. Of note, policing is key and can only thrive on a note of mutual trust and respect. We can all, only strive for a better society and brace up to take maximum advantage of lessons learnt from the unfortunate incidents of the last two weeks.

“Saddening as the events appear there is no doubt that a fresh orientation, perception of self appraisal as well as an encouraging mood of sober reflection pervades the Nation”, the statement said.

Akeredolu, therefore, advised the Police authorities to take up their responsibilities as an institution and take charge of the public space for the good of all.