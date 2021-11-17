One of the kidnappers who abducted the Redeemed Christian Church of God Church (RCCG) pastor, Sunday Adeniran and a public school teacher on Saturday in Cross River State have been arrested by the Dragon Squad of the Cross River State Police Command.

Felix Etim, alias, ‘Mboto’ is suspected to be an armed robber and kidnapper who had brought fear to residents of the state.

The kidnapper was arrested yesterday morning in Calabar by the police who had been on the hunt for the kidnappers since news of the kidnapping of the pastor and a female teacher broke out on Saturday.

Sources in Calabar stated that the suspect held by the Dragon Squad is part of the 30-man gang terrorising residents of Odukpani, Adiabo and Nasarawa Bacoco 8 miles axis in Calabar Municipality LGA of Cross River State.

A security source said at about 4:30 am based on credible intelligence, Felix Essien, a 26 year old who is part of a 30 man gang that have been terrorising 8 miles which encapsulates several communities on the outskirt of Calabar was apprehended.

According to a resident of the area, Mr Ikwe (surname withheld), the suspected kidnapper, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday.

“I am sure that he is actually a gang member who has been responsible for the many troubles of people in the area.

“He has confessed being part of the gang who broke into Adeniran’s house and the female teacher and took the victims away to their den.

“Mboto also confessed that he and other gang members kidnapped one Ogwa Samuel Godwin on September 29, 2021 at Intergro 8 Miles”.

However, the Cross River State Police Command public relations officer, DSP Irene Ugbo who confirmed the arrest stated that the suspect is presently cooling his feet in police net.

“We commend the efforts of SP Alhameed Awodi, Commander of the Anti-kidnapping and Cultism Squad for their apt response which is yielding result and appealed to members of the public to assist the police with more operational vehicles to boost their patrol and to enable the police respond swiftly when the need arises,” Ugbo said.