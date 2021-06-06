The Delta State Police Command has arrested a pastor and two other suspects over the murder of a 13-year-old girl, Miracle Nwafor.

The girl and her mother, a petty trader, were members of the pastor’s church situated along Board Road at Alihame community in Agbor, headquarters of Ika South local government area of Delta State.

Miracle’s heart was ripped open while other vital organs were removed before her remains were dumped behind the State School of Nursing by the Central Hospital, Agbor on May 19, 2021.

Sources said on the said date, after the evening service, the pastor called a motorcycle rider to convey the girl home and after waiting endlessly without seeing her at home, the mother went to the pastor to ask for her whereabouts.

The pastor was said to have told the woman that her child was safe, having agreed that he called a motorcyclist to convey the girl home.

“The mother and other family members could no longer withstand the fear, they reported the matter to the police and the police were able to trace and arrest the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist confessed to the crime, implicating the pastor as the prime suspect in the dastardly act,” a source said.

The suspects, it was gathered, later led detectives to the spot where the girl’s mutilated body was dumped.

Police spokesman, Bright Edafe (DSP), who confirmed the story, said the pastor and two others had been arrested

Similarly, there was pandemonium on Tuesday in Mosogar community, Ethiope West local government area following the discovery of the corpse of a 29-year-old woman in her apartment.

She was said to have been killed by a male customer she came home with to her apartment, after being declared missing for two days before the incident.