Saturday March 6, 2021 has been scheduled as the day for the burial of late media sage, Olusegun Ogunjimi.

According to funeral plans by his family members, there will be a wake on Friday March 5, 2021 , day before interment is expected to take place in Abuja.

The wake is equally slated for his compound at Mararaba, an Abuja nearby suburb.

Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT chapter, Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka, who disclosed this in a press statement on Saturday, said already plans are on to stage day of tributes on Tuesday March 2, 2021

The tributes’ day which would feature service of songs is jointly organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT and SWAN FCT inside NUJ council premises located in Utako, Abuja.

The statement further enjoined friends and colleagues to collectively and individually contribute in support of the family which Ogunjimi left behind.

“Already, a spirited Journalist, Ijeoma Okigbo, of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has offered herself willingly to coordinate the contribution project via account number 3029043117 First bank.

“No amount will be too small or much to assist the family move on with life demands as his son is still carrying on his academic pursuit,” the statement added.