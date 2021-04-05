BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

State chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West zone have accused the Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, of what they called divisive acts, saying the party was tired of such.

They also described the governor as a major problem of the party in the South-West.

The state chairmen in a statement after their meeting in Lagos on Monday, insisted that “heaven will not fall if the congress is not held on Saturday, and we can say it boldly the congress will not hold on Saturday because PDP is not a lawless party.”

The chairmen, who attended the meeting were those of Ogun, Ekiti, Lagos and Osun State chapters: Dr Sikirulai Ogundele, Otunba Bisi Kolawole, Engr Adedeji Doherty and Hon. Sunday Bisi respectively.

The communique reads in part: “We, the chairmen of PDP in Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and Lagos States met in Lagos today, to review events concerning the zonal congress of the party.

“We took into account the suit contesring the holding of congress in Ibadan, Oyo State because of security concerns as well as the order of the court that status quo ante bellum be maintained pending the determination of the originating summons.

“We also considered the recent threat issued by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State that there will be dire consequences should the South-West zonal congress of the party be postponed in obedience to an order of the court.

“It is our position that heaven will not fall if the congress does not hold on Saturday, and we can say it boldly the congress will not hold on Saturday because PDP is not a lawless party.

“To us, Governor Makinde has remained the problem of the party in the South-West zone. We have never had a divided zonal congress until now that he is a governor.

“The whole zone is tired of his divisive acts. He should make his threat real and defect to any other party of his choice as he has been doing since 2007.

“We say it clearly that if he has any action to take, let him go ahead and take it now.

“Therefore, we say unequivocally that it is time that Makinde stops blabbing and decamp to the APC, and let’s see how the APC leaders in Oyo State will allow an emperor in their party.

“He is an accidental governor, who is not only empty, but a general without army.

“In conclusion, we salute the courage of those men of honour in the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party, who have refused to be compromised to dance to every tune of the Oyo State Governor, no matter how injurious to the party. We urge them to in the interest of the party, continue to do what is right and lawful bearing in mind that PDP is bigger than anyone.”