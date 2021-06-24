Minister of state for petroleum resource, chief Timipre Sylva, has called for synergy between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security agencies in the country to tackle the increasing smuggling of premium motor spirit (PMS) across the nation’s porous borders.

Advertisements





Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the NNPC, in Abuja, on how to best stop smuggling in the country, on Tuesday, Sylva said the only solution to halting the criminality surrounding the smuggling of PMS is for all stakeholders to work together.

NNPC, on Tuesday put the consumption of PMS at 103 million litres per day in the month of May.

He said: “I would like to put it on record that whatever we are trying to do in the area of deregulation will not make sense without us knowing exactly the actual consumption of PMS.

“When I first came in as minister, I was informed that the daily consumption in the country was around 60 to 62 million litres a day, which to me sounded a little bit outrageous considering the number of cars we have on the road.

“But somehow, the figures, I understand today have come down to around 52 million litres, may be the number of vehicles have suddenly reduced, but you will agree with me that something is wrong, and that is why the tracking of trucks loading products is essential for us to move forward on this issue of subsidy removal.’’

Advertisements

Sylva added that illegal export of products through the borders whether through land or sea must be stopped, adding that operation white that was commissioned in 2020 had not worked effectively until the EFCC came into the picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe that with the EFCC in the picture, I think that the system will work better and I know that the petroleum equalisation fund is also working on product tracking arrangement. For me, I am happy to see that the EFCC is working with us and if we can get this right, I think our movement toward deregulation will be better assured,’’ he said

The group managing director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, who convened the meeting, said the current situation had kept the country in a state of bleeding, as it could not sustain the payment of subsidy that accompanies the volume put at 100 million liters.

Kyari said that the introduction of operation white and the involvement of the EFCC had helped the situation, adding that “from the truck out report from the PPPRA database, we have seen collapse of load out average move from 70 million litres to 60 million litres just in one month, that means we can do with less than 70 million, the balance, I don’t know where it goes to but we know for sure that it is not consumed in this country”.

“In very recent data, we see what we really want in the beginning of May and June, there was a day we loaded out about 103 million litres of PMS within one day across the depots. We know it is not required, we know it is inappropriate and we also know that something wrong is happening that somebody is chasing something.

“But we in NNPC, we are not in control of that, we are not in every depot, we don’t keep products in all the depot but when the volume goes down, it comes down to us, when there is tight in supply, it comes back to the NNPC and we solve the problem,’’ he said

The NNPC boss said that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that smuggling must stop adding that it was the reason for inviting all stakeholders to to the meeting.