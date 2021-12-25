Nigerians have been enjoined to show love and understanding to another as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a message to Nigerians to mark this year’s Christmas, the minister of state petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, urged Nigerians to eschew bitterness and embrace love and the spirit of forgiveness.

“This is the season of joy, of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ and as Christians, we must have trust and faith in God that Nigeria will be a great country. This is the season to share love, forgive one another and embrace the spirit of oneness.

“Christmas symbolizes giving and we must therefore share with the less privileged in the society to make the celebration more meaningful to us. It is in giving and sharing that we receive,” he said.

Sylva maintained that the only way Nigeria can achieve greatness as a nation is not through attacks, promotion of hatred and condemnation but through love, collective supports and the sincere efforts of everyone.

He charged Nigerians to use the Christmas celebration as a time to reflect on the best path to heal the wound of the nation adding that the time for apportioning blames was past.

