The parents’ forum at Dowen College, Lagos State has demanded a change of the school management as well as the hostel teachers following the unfortunate incident that led to the death of its student, Sylvester Oromoni.

The parents also announced that a candlelight session would hold on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in honour of Oromoni.

The parents, in a statement jointly signed by Aituaz Kola, Waheed Adeoye, Oluwaseun Bolanle Ajila and Kingsley Kema Agu expressed deep sadness over his demise while calling on the authority for justice regardless of the social status of whoever is involved.

“We urge the school management team and other stakeholders (students and parents directly or indirectly mentioned) to fully cooperate with the authority in the ongoing investigation.

“What happened to Sylvester could have happened to any other child in the school. To many of the traumatized students, Sylvester was a classmate, a roommate, a schoolmate, or a friend.

“We therefore earnestly ask for a resolution that will bring some relief to the bereaved family, other parents, students of Dowen College and the public.

“These should include a change of the school management and hostel teachers, installation of CCTV cameras in all strategic places and overhauling of the school security system,” they added.