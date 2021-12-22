The family of late Sylvester Oromoni Jr., has raised an alarm over the release of the Dowen College students arrested by the police in connection to the death of their 11-year-old son.

A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos had Tuesday granted bail in the sum of N1million each to the five Dowen College students detained over the death of their schoolmate, Sylvester Oromoni.

Father of the late child, Mr Sylvester Oromoni, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Attorney General of the Federation, Lagos State Attorney General, and Inspector General of Police to look into the matter.

According to Oromoni Sr., he said he called the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, who told him he was not aware and that the police was not yet done with their investigation of the students who were arrested by the police and charged for conspiracy and homicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I called the DCP and the prosecutor of the case who later confirmed that they were surprised the suspects have been grated bail.

“They were surprised because the same Judge that gave them 21 days to investigate the matter released the suspects before the 21-days elapses. The 21 days is supposed to expire on the 28th of this month, now the 21 days have not expired and he granted them bail.

Oromoni: 5 Dowen College Students Granted N5m Bail

“Secondly, the police are saying they are not done with their investigation and that grating the boys bail will not help them in getting more facts. The police even said they are planning to seek for more days to extend their investigation if after 21 days they couldn’t get satisfactory facts but surprised the suspects have been granted bail,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that the students were on December 9 detained in a juvenile center for allegedly causing the death of Sylvester who died on November 30, 2021.

The students have been accused of beating and bullying Sylvester, a situation that led to his death.

At the hearing of their bail application, Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola ordered the defendants to produce two sureties each in like sum. The Chief magistrate added that one of each of the defendants’ sureties must be their parent, and must swear an affidavit of compliance.

She further held that the international passports of all the defendants must be submitted to the court, their residence must be verified by the prosecutor and they must stay within two kilometres of their residence at all times.