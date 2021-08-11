More tributes have continued to come the way of late Edo State-born billionaire businessman, Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo even as a condolence register has been opened at his No 38, Aiguobansimwin Crescent, GRA Benin residence opening the door for torrents of visitors to his home.

The former deputy governor of Edo State, Dr Pius Odubu, described the late Okunbo who succumbed to cancer last Sunday in a London hospital as a consummate businessman with a heart of gold.

In a condolence letter to the family, Odubu said “Captain Hosa was a rare gem, an achiever and a record setter with a heart of gold. He saw it all and did it all. In the air he soared like an eagle, on the sea, he sailed effortlessly and while on land he was as steady as the rock of Gibraltar.”

On his part, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2020 governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, shared his conversation with Okunbo shortly after he was diagnosed of cancer.

In a tribute titled “Where is Captain?”, he wrote: “The success of Captain lies in his upward look. While others look downward and lament problems, he looks up and provide solutions.”

In the condolence register at his residence, Ize-Iyamu wrote “Captain; brother, leader and friend congratulations on a triumphant exit. We feel the pain but acknowledge that our time is limited and you have played your part and excelled in flying colours. You are in a better place.”

On his part, the member representing Oredo Federal Constituency, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, penned “My leader my master, I am happy you had time to make peace with your God. Enjoy heaven.”

On his part, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Paschal Ugbome “A good man out, a great man has gone to be with our Lord. Rest in peace Baba, the Captain of all Hemispheres we shall meet again at the resurrection morning.”