ADVERTISEMENT

Foremost Abuja-based real estate firm, T Pumpy Concepts is set to open more housing estates in the nation’s capital.

The company announced that its housing estates in Jikwoyi/Kpyegi, Nyanya, Kuje, Kurudu, Karshi, Onex-Gwarinpa Estates/Offices will soon be opened.

MD/CE of the company, Akintayo Adaralegebe, who disclosed this said said the decision was part of the company’s resolve of affordable housing for Nigerians.

He said; “We are expanding our frontiers to reach more Nigerians. We are launching our estates in Jikwoyi/Kpyegi, Kurudu, Karshi and Onex-Gwarinpa.

“This is part of our resolve to make housing affordable for all Nigerians.

We will keep the general public posted as we progress with levels of works on the sites. We are opening two offices, one in Nyanya and the other in Kuje. This is to make our potential clients have more access to our us,” he added.

He added that the T Pumpy Concept Limited, developers of T Pumpy Estate is committed to complimenting government’s effort in the housing sector of the economy, noting that the Pan Nigeria brand currently has Estates at Guzape, Lugbe, Karasana, Kuje, Wawa, Katampe, Kwali, Kyami and Life Camp.