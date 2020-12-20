By Francis Okoye |

No fewer than 35 persons were feared to have been abducted and more than 10 killed during an attack which occurred late Friday between Mainok and Jakana on the Maiduguri-Danaturu highway.

Jakana is about 40km from Maiduguri and abduction of travelers along the Maiduguri- Damaturu road has become rampant in recent days. It could also be recalled that it was along the same road in Auno that the terrorists set ablaze dozens of travelers in their vehicles and goods worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Narrating the attack to our correspondent in Maiduguri, Mr Jonathan Yipso, whose 25-year-old daughter, Justina Jonathan was among those abducted, said he was returning from the burial of his daughter from the southern part of Borno state when their vehicle ran into the kidnappers.

Jonathan said, “At first, when the bus (Yobe line ) owned by the Yobe state government was moving, they sighted smoke from afar and thought of lurking danger ahead, but after a soldier on mufti among them (passengers) contacted his colleagues on phone, they were given clearance to continue the journey”.

He said that as soon as they proceeded with the journey, insurgents emerged from the surrounding bush wearing military uniforms with two hilux vehicles.

“When the terrorists stopped the bus in our front, our driver drove to the bush for our escape. While I and other passengers were able to force the back of the vehicle open for our escape, my daughter couldn’t force her side open. So, the terrorists caught her alongside another elderly woman, who could not force her way out and left with them.”

He said the terrorists under his watch left with many of the travelers, adding that they passed military checkpoints before falling to the hands of the terrorists.

While calling for the quick rescue of the captives, Mr Yipso appealed to the state and federal government to expedite action and mobilise more security agents to halt the ongoing carnage on the road.

Similarly, a resident, whose mother’s friend was killed in the attack, said the body of the late woman named Diana Ali has been deposited in the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital’s mortuary.

The resident, who preferred anonymity, said the mother’s friend was returning from Abuja when the attack occurred.

“ My mother’s friend travelled to Abuja for a burial and was returning with her sisters in a commercial vehicle when the terrorists attacked them along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road. Luckily for her children who were in a private vehicle, they passed before the commercial vehicle the late Mrs Diana Ali was inside ran into the terrorists”.

“ Her dead body is still carrying bullet wounds on the chest in the mortuary. It is unfortunate that the Maiduguri- Damaturu road is turning to something else. We were told that over 35 persons were abducted by the terrorists during the attack,” she said.

Meanwhile, a senior citizen from Auno community along the road, who confirmed the incident on the condition of anonymity, said about 10 dead bodies have been recovered so far from the surrounding bushes in the area of the attack.

Also speaking, the sole administrator, Borno State Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture ( BOCCIMA ) , Alhaji Ahmed Ashemi lamented that if urgent step were not taken that Maiduguri will be cut off from the rest of the states, noting that the Maiduguri- Damaturu road is the only major source of economic, cultural and human movements into Maiduguri for now.

He appealed to the Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, as the Chief security officer of the State, to prevail on the security agents to secure the road.