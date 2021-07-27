Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, yesterday, inaugurated the N6.12 billion newly constructed Bauchi Government House.

Tambuwal, who is also the chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, led 11 PDP governors to inaugurate the edifice at a grand ceremony in Bauchi.

Inaugurating the project, Tambuwal described his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed, as a performing governor.

“The governor is transforming Bauchi for the better,” he said.

According to Tambuwal, PDP governors will continue to perform creditably well in the implementation of viable projects for the betterment of the people.

“We will not relent in discharging our responsibilities,” Tambuwal said.

Earlier in his remark, Mohammed said the project was conceived by the previous administrations in the state in the past 35 years, lamenting that it could not start until March 2021.

Mohammed reiterated the commitment of his administration to transform the state for the betterment of the citizenry.

“This edifice was partially completed and the remaining portion of it would soon be completed for proper utilisation,” he said.