An accident involving a tanker carrying diesel and a trailer has killed three people at Enagi in Edati local government area of Niger State.

An eyewitness said the accident occurred about 1 pm and that the tanker carrying diesel exploded immediately it collided with the trailer carrying some goods from the Bida axis of the road

The witness revealed that no fewer than 10 people were involved but only three corpses could be identified at the scene of the accident.

It was learnt that valuables like food items as well six motorcycles and three cars were burnt in the inferno that made residents run for safety.

According to Baba Enagi a community leader the accident is very unfortunate, as the villagers can do nothing to put off the fire, that burnt every around the scene to ashes

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed that three shops were burnt but added that “no residential house was affected. The fire service from Kutigi and FRSC were on ground to rescue the situation but it was late.”

Attempt to get the men of the FRSC proved abortive but a senior member of the corps who preferred anonymity confirmed the accident.