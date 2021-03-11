ADVERTISEMENT

By John Mkom, Jalingo.

Taraba state on Thursday recieved a total number of 56,250 astraZeneca COVID 19 vaccines from the federal government.

Presenting the vaccines to the state government at the premises of Taraba State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Kenneth Tijos, Director of immunization at the state ministry of health who recieved the vaccines at Yola Airport from the federal government confirm that the vaccines were intact.

Executive Secretary of the State primary health care development agency, Aminu Jauro while officially presenting the vaccines to the state ministry of health said the first batch of the astraZeneca COVID 19 vaccines are to administer on frontline health workers across the state.

Permanent secretary ministry of health Taraba State, Dr. Abeneza Apakye, while receiving the 56,250. apreciate the efforts of the federal government to contain the deadly disease in Nigeria.

He said the vaccines will offer hard immunity to the people of the state and subsequently end the fear of the COVID 19 disease which would once again give room for free life among the people.

Apakye assured the people of the state of the safety of the vaccines which noted that it has been thoroughly tested for human immunity.

“The arrival of the vaccines doesn’t give room for the people to break the already established protocol of the Coronavirus, people should maintain the earlier protocol as introduced by the state technical committee on COVID 19.

“The frontline health workers should also not go about their duties without maintain the necessary Protocol as usual.