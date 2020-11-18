… Saves N45bn From TSA monthly

BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

As part of practical steps to build an investment based economy and entrench sustainable economic growth plan for the country, the federal government is now ready to unveil the first national investment policy, a document that pulls together all the investment-related policies and regulations toward achieving the desired economic growth.

According to the federal government, the first phase of the project has been completed with the production of a draft policy template awaiting stakeholders’ input.

“To ensure that the Nigeria investment policy is widely accepted and serves the interest of every sector of the economy, the second phase is the stakeholders’ engagement,” director, investment promotion department of the ministry of industry, trade and investment, Mrs Olukemi Arodudu remarked yesterday at an event on the development of Nigeria investment policy in Abuja.

The expectation is that the initiative will bring about the structural transformation of the Nigerian economy towards job and wealth creation.

“It will be in line with international best standards for both domestic and foreign investment and be in harmony with the international protocols to which Nigeria is signatory without compromising our national development aspirations,” she stated.

Arodudu said the project is an industry, trade and investment sector project where every ministry, department and agency (MDAs) of government is considered first line stakeholders.

Apart from MDAs, organised private sector at the state level as well as development partners of the government are part of the stakeholders to make impute on the planned policy draft of government.

Arodudu said government intends to reflect all stakeholders’ contributions in the policy to produce the second draft “before we take it to our other stakeholders, which include all investment-related MDAs at the federal level.

Arodudu said that work would be completed on the document before the end of the first quarter of 2021 and it would be presented to the Federal Executive Council for approval.

She said that the Nigeria investment policy project was designed to provide a framework for appropriate synergies among all sectors of the economy and foster responsible investor behaviour.

She said that the initiative was unprecedented and would link industry and trade with investment and ensure effective policy implementation towards achieving sustainable development.

“Currently, Nigeria does not have a comprehensive document that can be called an investment policy.

“What we have are policies and regulations embedded in the establishing acts and mandates of the several investment related agencies like Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, Nigeria Export-Processing Zones Authority and others.

“The present administration realises that while investment is a primary driver for economic growth ensuring that it contributes to the nation’s sustainable development goals is of greater importance that just attracting investment.

“It is hoped that the investment policy, when it is completed will entrench an investment friendly environment that supports the sustainable development aspirations of the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has said implementation of Treasury Single Account (TSA) has been immensely beneficial, disclosing that the country now saves average of N45 billion monthly in interest payments.

However, minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed who made the claim yesterday at the signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) for technical cooperation with the Republic of The Gambia to support her transition to TSA in Abuja did not give details on how the N45 billion is saved monthly.

“On the monetary policy side, we have better control over money supply and therefore able to rein in inflation and undue pressure on the Naira. Our foreign reserve position has also recorded appreciable improvement through the consolidation of the federal government foreign currency earnings under the TSA,” she said.

The minister said among other verifiable benefits, Nigeria could now easily determine its aggregate cash balance which is critical for managing public finances at a time of acute fiscal constraints.

The co-operation seeks to avail the ministry of finance and economic affairs of The Gambia of the vast knowledge, experience and technical expertise that Nigeria has gained in the past 15 years of implementing TSA in particular and other public financial management (PFM) reforms, in general. “By so doing, The Gambia is properly guided as it implements its own TSA. The co-operation will enable The Gambia to leverage on the experience of Nigeria to build on our strengths while avoiding our mistakes,” she added.

In her response, leader of the delegation and permanent secretary, ministry of finance and economic affairs of The Gambia, Ms Ada Gaye expressed her country’s happiness to be in Nigeria to sign the MoU, saying that the earlier tour of the delegation has helped them to understand the workings of the TSA.

“The Gambia wants to efficiently manage its funds; the fragmentation of accounting systems in The Gambia is huge. It is, therefore, noteworthy for The Gambia to adopt TSA. We are going to create the needed sensitisation to help the people of The Gambia understand the process. Nigeria is the big brother while The Gambia is the small brother. We are happy to cement this brotherly love,” Gaye said.

Mrs Ahmed earlier stated the determination of the Nigerian government to support The Gambia in their bid to implement TSA and other reforms. “We are also open to supporting other African countries who may want to build on our experience and significant progress in TSA implementation. It is our belief that African countries are better off learning from each other and supporting each other because of our shared culture and history.”

Judging by the passion so far shown by The Gambia, the minister advised the country thus: “To start with, as with all governance reforms, you need strong political support to deal with the heavy lifting that comes with PFM reforms. Do not embark on this journey if you are not confident that you have the buy-in of your topmost political leadership.”

The Gambian High commissioner to Nigeria, Amadou Sheikh Oman Taal said the relationship between Nigeria and The Gambia is being strengthened by the MoU. He is optimistic that the TSA will succeed in The Gambia. Tar said Nigeria’s experience will be very useful to the Gambia.

Stating that Nigeria is a big example within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region, Taal added: “We are trying to make reforms in our financial management. Therefore, this collaboration with Nigeria is very important to us. So, The Gambia Central Bank will get closer to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) so as to learn and get the necessary experience.”

Advising further, the minister of finance, budget and national planning said: “Next in line is to assemble the right team of competent and committed reformers with in-depth knowledge of PFM. Upon that team will rest the responsibility of translating policy into action and by so doing, ensuring that your TSA expectations are met. There are more factors at play. You need, for instance, the financial resources and an enabling environment to drive reforms.

The importance of the synergy between the fiscal and monetary authorities, she also said, cannot be over-emphasised. Equally important, according to her, is the co-operation of other stakeholders: the parliament; the ministries, departments and agencies of government; the banks and service providers.

Above all, the general public, on whose behalf government exists and manages public funds, must be convinced that TSA and other reforms are being implemented in their interest and for the good of the country. “As is the case in Nigeria, when you have their support, they will take it upon themselves to be against forces of resistance and any attempt at derailing the reforms,” she further advised.