BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA |

A Nigerian charismatic pastor and founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua has decried controversy and conspiracy theory over COVID-19 vaccine.

Joshua who spoke to journalists at the SCOAN headquarters in Lagos noted that the subject has been the source of controversy, conspiracy and especially within Evangelical Christian circles.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the people not to be in a haste to judge anyone’s actions concerning the ongoing situation in the world about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clergyman revealed that he received thousands of emails concerning the situation in the world about the vaccine with a special message broadcast on his Christian channel on Emmanuel Television

“No doubt that, there are many conspiracy theories surrounding this vaccine and my belief is that our governments are only trying to look for a way out of this very challenging situation, although there may be bad faith in certain quarters.

“Many people have complained of some negative reactions but this is always the case with vaccines of this nature.

“I remember I used to have such reactions whenever I took Chloroquine.”

“That does not mean chloroquine is bad, It works positively for many at this time and therefore our governments need our support and our cooperation because the world is in a dilemma” he said.

The cleric stressed that some ‘faith tools’ he recently sanctified would be sent freely to people.