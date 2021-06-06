The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) has formally confirmed the death of its founder and televangelist, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua.

LEADERSHIP had exclusively reported around midnight of Saturday that Joshua died Saturday evening in Lagos after concluding a church programme.

A former Minister and a friend of TB Joshua later confided in our reporter that the latter was briefly indisposed before he eventually passed on.

However, SCOAN in an unsigned statement posted on the church’s verified Facebook page on Sunday morning confirmed the demise of Prophet Joshua, providing insights into his last moments before breathing his last.

“On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.”

“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.

“As Prophet TB Joshua says, “The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it”.

“Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.

“The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family,” the statement said.

It added that the late Prophet TB Joshua’s last words were “Watch and pray.”