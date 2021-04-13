ADVERTISEMENT

Team Delta extended their lead at the top of the medals table with a superb showing on day 9th of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State.

The defending champion grabbed 60 more medals comprising 20 gold, 18 silver and 12 bronze yesterday to take their total medals haul at the Games to 267, 103 of which are gold, 82 silver and 72 bronze.

According to the medals table released yesterday’s night by the Games Services Unit of the Main Organising Committee (MOC), Host Edo State maintained their second spot on the table with a total medal haul of 241, comprising 88 gold, 80 silver and 73 bronze.

Team Bayelsa are still third with 124 medals, 41 of which are gold, 40 silver and 43 bronze medals. Team Rivers are fourth with 24 gold, 24 silver and 39 bronze, a total of 87 medals.

Team Lagos maintained fifth position with 81 medals, comprising 18 gold, 24 silver and 39 bronze.

Akwa Ibom occupy sixth position with 17 gold, Ogun seventh with 13 gold, Kano eighth with 10 gold, while Oyo and Cross rivers are occupying ninth and 10th position with eight and seven respectively.

Meanwhile, Team Jigawa and Team Taraba are yet to register their participation on the medal table after day 9th of the competition.