By PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

Two more gold medals have been added to Team Edo’s total haul at the ongoing Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin.

The two golds were won in the 200m race of both male and female categories of cycling events.

Tombrada Gripa beat her rivals from Delta State, Ese Ukpeseraye and Joke Durogbade to win gold in the female category, while in the male category, Goodness Temple of Edo picked the gold medal ahead of Isa Momoh of Imo. Bayelsa State’s Kalizine Caleb won the Bronze.

Team Edo dominated the Judo event of the NSF, winning three golds, two silver and two bronze medals.

The host is being trailed by Delta and Rivers States with the two oil rich states winning two golds, two silvers and a bronze respectively.

Team Bayelsa won two golds and two bronzes, while Akwa Ibom has one gold and five bronzes and Yobe State has two silvers.

Bauchi State (one silver), Ondo State (two Bronze), Kano (two bronze) and FCT (one bronze) respectively.