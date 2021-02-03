ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Team Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will compete in 27 sporting events at the forthcoming 20th National Sports Festival, tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’ in Benin City, Edo State.

The acting director of sports development, FCT, Mr Luka Istifanus made this known in a statement issued by the PRO, FCT department, Vivian Uttah Onubogu and made available to LEADERSHIP Sports yesterday.

The statement said preparations are at advanced stages of all the open camps round the Capital City where athletes have intensified their training both morning and afternoon to ensure to do FCT proud at the Nigerian Olympic Games in Edo.

“Those participating in tennis, hockey and handball are at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium “Package B”, while the athletics are training at the “Package A” of the same National Stadium.

“Those in badminton and squash are training at the Mambilla Barracks, while those participating in combat sports are training at Area 10 Sports Centre, Garki Abuja,” Istifanus said in the statement.

The acting director added that the Team FCT contingent will go into close camping next week if approval is given by the FCTA.

He said Team FCT are mindful of the need to adhere strictly to the regulations guiding the registration of participants, stating that all the athletes will represent FCT at the biannual national games based in FCT.

“For you to participate in the tournament, you must have been staying in the state you are representing for at least a year. So, those serving in the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police or Youth Corp members are eligible to participate or represent the state where they are serving.”