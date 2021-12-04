Team Nigeria has arrived in Cairo, Egypt venue for the 2021 UFAK Karate Junior and Senior Championships.

Team contingent made of seven athletes would represent the Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN) at the continental showpiece which would run from Friday 4th to Wednesday 15th December 2021

The KFN’ general secretary Musa Maikano who spoke to LEADERSHIP sports on-behalf of the KFN president and former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Silas Agara said that the team would be out to do the nation proud at the championships.

“Despite the challenges faced in getting visa for the team, we can assure Nigerians that the athletes would be out for podium finish performance at the African champions, so we call on Nigeria to pray for a successful outing for the team” he said.

It should be noted that over 300 karatekas from 23 African countries have travelled to the capital of Egypt hoping to become the next kings and queens of Karate in the continent.

The competition starts on Friday, December 3 with the eliminations of all the Kata and Team Kata categories.

The preliminary rounds of all the Senior Kumite divisions are also being held on Friday. The day concludes with the finals of the Cadet and Junior Kata categories.

Day 2 will see the eliminations of Cadet and Junior Kumite being held, as well as Senior Team Kumite and all the Para-Karate preliminary rounds. The opening ceremony and the finals of Cadet, Junior and Senior Team Kumite will wrap up the day.

The final day will be devoted to the finals of Senior categories as well as the title-deciding bouts in Para-Karate.