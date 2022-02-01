President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that Nigerian athletes participating in the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will make the nation proud at the competition scheduled to hold between February 4 and 6.

In a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, President Buhari trusts that Nigerian athletes participating in different events will surpass the previous record in PyeongChang, South Korea, in 2018, when the nation competed for the first time.

Recognising that the Olympic Games are a platform for closer friendship and cooperation between countries, the Nigerian leader hoped that all athletes, in the pursuit of their Olympic dreams, would promote the core values of the Games: excellence, friendship and respect.

The President also congratulated China on hosting the Winter Olympics, lauding Beijing for making history as the first “dual Olympic city” in the world’s Olympic history, having hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008.

As a friendly and brotherly country to Nigeria, President Buhari affirms the support of the Nigerian government and its people to China.

He believes that with China’s rich experience in organising international events, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, with the slogan “Together for a Shared Future”, will be delivered as a splendid, exceptional and extraordinary Olympic event for the world.

