Team Nigeria’s hope of appearing on the Medals table at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan came to life as Blessing Oborodudu ‘has indeed brought blessing to Nigeria’, beating Battsetseg Soronzonbold of Team Mongolia to reach the final and guaranteed Nigeria its first medal at the Tokyo Games.

Oborududu beats Soronzonbold 7-2 in their semifinal fight on Monday to reach the final of the 68kg which guarantees Team Nigeria a silver or gold medal in Tokyo Olympics.

The superb Nigerian wrestler will now face America’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock in the final.

She had defeated Azerbaijani’s Elis Manolova and Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan to advance to her first Olympic semi-final.

Reacting, the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, who was thrilled with Oduduru performance, described the ‘Blessing Wrestler’ as a blessing that wiped away the pain of the near misses in other events.

He said, “This is a real Blessing to Nigeria. Thank you Blessing for wiping away the pain of the near misses recorded in other events. Nigerians are proud of you.

“The display is typical of the never say die Nigerian spirit. Keep the tempo going until we reach the ultimate which is the gold. Don’t give up the fight until you rewrite Nigerian Olympics history with a gold medal in the kitty.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympics are still awaiting for the likes of Adekuoroye Odunayo, Ese Brume, Grace Nwokocha and a host of medals to pick up medals for Team Nigeria.