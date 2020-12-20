By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The General-Secretary, Nigeria Teqball Federation, NIGTEQ, Ndudi Edede, has expressed gratitude to the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) for the recognition and approval granted to the new federation to operate under its purview.

NOC Thursday through its Annual General Meeting recognised and approved the establishment of the Nigeria Teqball Federation (NIGTEQ).

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the development in an interview, the general-secretary of NIGTEQ, commended the technical committee of NOC for doing a diligent work in granting the approval.

Ndudi, who said the federation worked hard to get the recognition, added that the approval would stimulate the executive board into action.

“We are grateful to the NOC. We really worked for it. It was not an easy task. The technical committee of the Nigeria Olympic Committee and the body as a whole were so diligent in their activities and were so precise in their actions.

“We really worked towards meeting up with their requirements and we eventually did, so I thank God for that. We give God all the glory,” he said.

“The approval means a lot to us as a federation. If you watched, in the couple of months ago, we were silence because of the recognition. It slowed down our activities but we are so patient with them to ensure that we got the approval. Now that we have got it, it is going to fast-track our activities.

“Even the parent body, the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) needs this approval and now that we have got it, it will position us in carrying out our activities especially in the coming year.

“We worked so hard to achieve it, they did not delay, they did their job creditably, and we also did our best,” he said.

Ndudi added that the federation would roll out its plan for year 2021 in the first quarter.