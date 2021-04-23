ADVERTISEMENT

Boko Haram yesterday launched attack in Geidam, Yobe State. Gaidam, about 180 kilometres from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, is the headquarters of Geidam local government area of the state.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, hails from the town.

Residents told #TVCNews in Yobe on Friday evening that the insurgents stormed the town in a large number and started shooting sporadically.

It was the second time the town came under terrorists attack. The insurgents had earlier invaded the community in January destroying buildings.