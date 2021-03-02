By our Correspondents |

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has again raised the alarm over the presence of Boko Haram in the state, saying they are now in border towns with Abuja, the nation’s capital.

This is the second time the governor was alerting on the regrouping of the Darussalam terrorists turned Boko Haram in Nasarawa State.

On January 22, 2021, Sule had told State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa that members of the Boko Haram sect were regrouping in the state and carrying out acts of violence.

He said members of the sect who were dislodged from a location along the Abuja/Nasarawa borders last year had regrouped along the Nasarawa/Benue borders, wreaking havoc.

Speaking yesterday during an expanded security meeting at the Government House in Lafia, the state capital, Governor Sule said some bandits that were dislodged recently in Ottu, Toto local government area of the state, by security agencies have metamorphosed into Boko Haram and are found in three local government areas of the state.

“Unfortunately, a lot of them who had been members of Darusalam that have turned into Boko Haram, have now regrouped in places like Borkono, Kabusu, Panda, Paha Sha Biyar, Ambaka and Gidan Rai in Nasarawa, Karu and Wamba local government areas,” the governor stated.Governor Sule, however, revealed that the state government was adopting proactive measures to curb security challenges posed by the recent situations in some parts of the country.

He said due to the recent kidnapping of students in some states, security around schools in the state will also be beefed up, while the activities of vigilante groups are also to be enhanced.

He stated that special units of the Mobile Police Force have been deployed to some locations in the state, just as the military have also embarked on surveillance across the state.

According to the governor, it has become expedient to adopt cogent measures as a result of the regrouping of the bandits earlier dislodged from Uttu forest in Toto local government area.

He added that the state government was also concerned about the recent security concerns involving Hausa-Fulani in the south-western part of the country and the influx of unknown Fulani herdsmen in some parts of the state.

Governor Sule also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and other security services for helping Nasarawa State attend to its security challenges.

After the closed-door session of the meeting, the State Commissioner of Justice, Dr. Abdukarim Kana, explained that the security council urged the people of the state to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement of persons to security agencies.

Bandits Kill 25 In Sokoto, Kaduna

Meanwhile, yet-to-be apprehended bandits last weekend attacked two villages in Sokoto State, killing over 15 people, kidnapping others and carting away hundreds of livestock.

The villages said to be attacked were Illelar Amarawa and Gatawa, both in Illela and Sabon Birni local government areas respectively.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, said in Illelar Amarawa, the kidnappers took away one Alhaji Kabiru.

The PPRO noted that instead of reporting to the security agencies, the villagers went after the kidnapers, resulting in the killing of 12 persons by the bandits.

A source from Gatawa in Sabon Birni local government who pleaded anonymity told LEADERSHIP that the bandits who came on motorcycles were armed to the teeth.

According to him, while in Gatawa, the bandits shot sporadically, killing three people before carting away hundreds of livestock.

“Three of our people were killed by the bandits in Gatawa village.

They rustled over 100 cows, and almost 70 sheep and goats. The bandits were unable to kidnap our people because of the quick response from the Nigeria Army and local vigilantes,” the source said.

Also, the Kaduna State government has said the military and other security agencies have reported the killing of 10 persons in Zangon Kataf and Chikun local government areas.

In a statement he issued yesterday, the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that in Zangon Kataf, Kurmin Gandu village was attacked by armed bandits, with five persons killed.

He listed those killed to include Ishaya Aboi, Regina Ishaya, Goodluck Dauda, Joseph Adamu, and Hassan Joseph.

Aruwan said in addition, 10 houses, two motorcycles and 50 bags of ginger were set ablaze.

“Some dry season farmers lost water pumping machines and other valuables around the Zango Urban general area,” he added.

The statement also noted that some survivors of the attack were recuperating in an undisclosed hospital.

“Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are in progress, and information arising from this will be communicated to the public.

“In addition, it took the military hours to contain what would have resulted in further violence in the general area,” he said.

Aruwan said similarly, security agencies reported that armed bandits also attacked Sabon Gayan village in Chikun local government area and killed four persons namely Ashahabu Abubakar, Ado Rilwanu, Sabo Iliya, and Mannaseh Matthias Danjuma.

The statement noted that troops of Operation Thunder Strike were combing identified criminal hideouts in the Sabon Gayan area, following reports that several bandits sustained bullet wounds.

“In another incident, bandits attacked Ungwan Turai, also in Chikun local government area, and killed one Ayuba Waziri,” he said.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed sadness over the attacks “and sent his condolences to the families of those killed, while praying for the repose of their souls.”

Niger Beefs Up Security Around Tertiary Institutions

Meanwhile, the governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello, has cautioned the heads of tertiary institutions in the state on the need to be more security-conscious.

A statement by the commissioner for Tertiary Education, Prof Abubakar Baba Aliyu, noted that the governor “viewed with great concern the increasing spate of insecurity in the country and therefore directed all tertiary institutions both public and private within the state to be extra vigilant.”

He directed them to report any suspicious activity around their institutions to the nearest law enforcement agencies as a way to proactively check security breach.

“The managements of the institutions are hereby directed to deploy proactive second level security measures that will trigger alerts or early warning signals in the event of any untoward breach of security at any point in time.

“While looking forward to your strict compliance to these directives, please accept the highest consideration of the Government and good people of Niger,” the statement noted.

LEADERSHIP also gathered that the state government had already beefed up security around public secondary schools in the state.