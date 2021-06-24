The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has said Nigerian academics undertaking PhD studies at Morgan State University (MSU) in Maryland, USA will, henceforth, prioritise three key areas of specialties, namely; Public Health, climate change and Computer Technology.

Speaking at a meeting with authorities of the university in Baltimore, USA, which was also streamed virtually, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof Suleiman Bogoro, said the areas of specialties were in view of the challenges of desertification, flooding, other climate-driven, health and developmental problems confronting the country.

Bogoro, who is leading a team from the fund to MSU on a partnership visit from June 21 to 23, said the three key areas were identified during his chat with MSU President, David Wilson, adding that these should be some of the areas of priority incoming scholars should undertake now and in the future.

“He identified the area of climate change, climatology, as absolutely important. And we know it, with desertification, flooding and sorts of challenges that are climate-driven, with the uncertainties of climate and weather, we will be happy to have some of our scholars go into that area.

Speaking on public health, he noted that “this is very important, not just for the state of Maryland but for the United States and perhaps, even more profound, for us back in Nigeria. The issues of public health are so obvious.

“I am saying so because you know the challenges that go with it. The rate of population that is higher than GDP growth rate is never good for any nation. And if the provision for infrastructure and interventions cannot catch up with the increasing population it is a problem.

“And in the case of public health it is very obvious; the challenges for public health are very obvious. There are so many things associated with it. Is it the issue of sanitation, of course, availability or otherwise of portable water? You can go on and of course the obvious public health challenges in terms of the diseases out there are uncountable.”

Also speaking, the Assistant Vice President, International Affairs of MSU, Yacob Astatke, expressed hope that PhD scholars from Nigeria will take the opportunity provided by TETFund to major on the areas outlined by Bogoro, adding that at the moment, the university has close to fifty PhD scholars from the country.