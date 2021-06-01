The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has raised the alarm over attempts by fraudsters to defraud unsuspecting Nigerian students by luring them to register for a fake grant purportedly given by the fund.

TETFund’s director of corporate affairs, Mr Abdulmumin Oniyangi, in a statement yesterday, said the fraudulent information has been circulating on various platforms, suggesting that the fund is giving out a grant of N20,000 to each Nigerian student.

Oniyangi further explained that the fraudsters claimed that the grant was part of TETFund 2021 budget to support the 2 million Nigerian students, urging students to register before registration closes on the 6 June 2021.

He therefore dissociated the fund from the claims, stating that it is another attempt by the criminals to deceive Nigerian students and members of the public.

“The management of TETFund dissociates itself from the above claims as it is another of similar attempts by criminal elements.

to deceive, not only the students but the public as well, into falling prey into the hands of these faceless individuals.

“The Fund reiterates that student bursary has never been a part of its intervention activities and that the entire information is false and should be disregarded.