By KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Tetrapak, World leading food processing and packaging solution company has announced plans to invest £100 million to reduce green house carbon emission in the economy by focusing on improving packaging materials and recycling waste for renewable source and energy.

This, they said, would create a sustainable impact on the economy by thriving on innovation and rapid economic growth to provide solutions for the emerging economy.

Speaking in a Webinar Session on Tetrapak 2020 Sustainability Reports with the theme; Enabling Transformation, Managing Director, Tetrapak Nigeria, Mr. Aruna Oshiokamele said, Tetra Pak West Africa is focused on leading a low carbon circular economy by focusing on increasing the use of sourced renewable materials by reducing water and energy usage of equipment to increase the capacity to recycle used beverage cartons and waste materials.

He explained that the sustainability reports would create environmental impact across the value-chain by working with stakeholders to foster cooperation between actors to leverage on the need to recycle renewable energy for a low carbon economy while ensuring a healthy climate change, biodiversity and relative dependence on natural growth.

According to him, our school recycling projects in West Africa has reached over 10,000 children and we plan to double this number next year by aiming to create awareness on the importance of having a clean environment by encouraging recycling.

He added that there are several other initiatives projects at different

stages of finalisation while he noted that they will give sustainable reports on the implementation progress during the next report.

He said, we will reorganize the value chain with the inclusion of our diversity, initiatives and School Feeding Programmes to constantly strive towards safeguarding our own employees and supporting communities where we operate by protecting the future of our planet and fulfilling our brand promise.

Aruna said, pandemic has changed how we live and work, giving even deeper meaning to our promise to protect what’s good now more than ever, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protect food, protect people in diversity and protect the future of the planet.

He affirmed that Tetrapak has set ambitious target to build the 2020 sustainability report to reduce green house carbon emission on the economy while adding that this would stir sustainability plans for our ongoing future’s.

He noted that the approach to sustainability encompasses the entire value chain including environmental, social, and economic challenges.

Commenting on Tetrapak 2020 sustainability reports, Cluster Leader Sustainability GMEA (Greater Middle East and Africa), Roydney Reynders said, Sustainability is the new wave of marketing food packaging and renewable energy adding that it would save more than bring more cost.

Roydney said Tetrapak has successfully conquered the world with the cost of investing in sustainable environment to create the needed impact on the economy.

“We need to tweak the concept and ideas to leapfrog the economic blueprints with sustainable solutions adding that this has made Sweden attain a sustainable landmark for innovation and sustainable growth.

Rodney maintained that they would help in protecting food, people and futures in coming years, as well the next stage in our ongoing journey to drive positive change within our company and industry.

On food security, Tetrapak said they would deliver the world’s most sustainable food package by continuing to develop increasing sustainable packaging solutions while it added that food producers and consumers in the value chain would improve their environmental footprints to mitigate climate change and protect nature.

It also added that it would ensure food security and availability for the growing number of population around the world by packaging and securing food availability.

Tetrapak disclosed that by 2050, the world’s population is predicted to reach 9.1 billion, which will require an increase of 70 percent food availability and with 33 percent of food lost or wasted each year, high performance packaging would play a critical role in leading a global food delivery system.