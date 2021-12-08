The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), stunned the nation, recently, when it claimed to have discovered 257 duplicated projects amounting to N20.138 billion in the 2021 budget.

Chairman of the commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, made this claim at the 3rd National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in Public Sector, with the theme: Corruption and Cost of Government New Imperatives for Fiscal Transparency, held in Abuja.

According to him, the commission also uncovered what he alleged as a syndicate of corrupt individuals within the service who corruptly employ unsuspecting Nigerians, issue them fake letters of employment, fraudulently enroll them on IPPIS and post them to equally unsuspecting MDAs to commence work.

We also recall that the ICPC disclosed, some months ago, that the Agency had successfully recovered 301 houses from two public officers in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Not many Nigerians were surprised by the ongoing corruption in the civil service and the budgeting process in the country.

However, this newspaper feels obliged to raise the following posers as to what the commission will do next to apprehend the officials involved in this scam that has been going on for a long time, what happens to the Nigerians who were so swindled and even more importantly, why is it now that the commission is waking up from its self-induced slumber? It is cogent to point out that the matter must not end with the fanfare it was disclosed. The commission must go further to take steps to expose the rot and sanitise the system by bringing the culprits to justice. It must also endeavour to assuage the hurt felt by parents of the applicants who had to cough out, in some cases, as much as N3 million for a non-existent job slot. The money so fraudulently taken from the applicants, we insist, must be recovered from the employment thieves and returned to the applicants.

In our opinion, it may be convenient to blame the applicants so swindled for throwing caution to the wind. But when a parent has three or four graduates and years after graduation, no job is forthcoming, the inclination to yield to such criminal offers is high indeed. This sad development, in our considered opinion, calls to mind the level of unemployment in the country and the urgent need to check it, if for nothing else, to bring under control the fallouts that have corruptive influence on the populace.

Also recently, YIAGA Africa, a civil society organisation (CSO), disclosed that Nigeria had lost at least $582 billion since independence due to endemic corruption. YIAGA Programme Manager, Cynthia Mbamalu, who disclosed this in Abuja during the National Debate Competition on Anti-Corruption further said that about N1.3 trillion of public funds were reportedly laundered between 2011 and 2015 alone.

Similarly, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre revealed that Nigeria has been losing about $15 billion to $18 billion annually as a result of illicit financial flow (IFF).

It’s no surprise, then, that in the corruption perception index published by Transparency International last year, the country ranks 146 out of the 180 countries assessed. Of the 15 countries that form the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Nigeria was the second perceived most corrupt country in the region.

For Nigeria to make any progress, it is our view that the monster of corruption must be reduced to the barest minimum. Unfortunately, we keep hearing tales of massive discoveries with insignificant successful prosecutions.

It is, therefore, our conjecture that, for the war against corruption to be successful, it has to start from the civil service. Recruitment scams and budget padding and duplication cannot be successful without the active connivance of civil servants.

It is also gratifying to note that President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that his administration would not hesitate to punish Heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) who fraudulently present new projects as ongoing projects in the budget. It is in this regard that we urge the commission to match words with actions. The civil servants involved in the duplication of projects, recruitment scams, and other illegal practices should be fished out, prosecuted and if found guilty, punished to serve as deterrent. Crimes continue to persist when appropriate punishments are not meted to culprits.

We call on lawmakers to strengthen their oversight functions even as it is public knowledge that such legislative duties are fast turning into opportunities for sleaze.

Regardless, it is our considered opinion that for the war against corruption to be won, the three arms of government need to be on the same page. It is only when that happens that the country will possibly defeat the monster.