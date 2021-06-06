The ongoing review of the 1999 constitution (as amended) has again sparked a national debate as some very prominent Nigerians calling for a new constitution. Proponents of a new constitution believe that the existing constitution is faulty and no amount of amendment to the ‘faulty’ document will make it workable for Nigeria.

On the other hand, some Nigerians believe that continued alteration to the 1999 constitution will produce a near-perfect constitution that will be accepted by many and make Nigeria achieve its potentials.

Haven carefully dissected the merits and demerits of the arguments on both divides, I make bold to say that the constitution is not the only reason why Nigeria has not realised its full potentials over the years the constitution is not the major reason. It is also important to admit here that no document produced by human beings can ever be perfect and acceptable to the generality of the people.

Although, it is essential to continually amend the constitution where necessary to reflect the wishes and aspirations of the citizens, Nigerians, particularly political leaders should also imbibe a culture of being sincere to the spirit and letters of the constitution. The willingness to implement the provisions of the constitution with fidelity is key to nation-building and germane to maintaining the trust of the people.

I seldom agree with Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila on national issues, particularly when his opinions seem to be sitting on the fence. However, his position as regards the ongoing debate on the constitution is patriotic and commendable.

I concur with his submission that no nation in the world has a perfect constitution and that Nigeria needs a near-perfect constitution that can achieve that through substantive amendments.

Been that as it may, those clamouring for a new constitution are not oblivious of the fact that a review can solve the problem, they are simply frustrated because the past alterations to the constitution did not address the major challenges the country is grappling with.

Mr Speaker, the House of Representatives, and by extension, the National Assembly must admit that Nigerians are tired of vague alterations to the constitution which does not reflect the loud yearning of the component parts of the country. The messages from the ongoing zonal public hearing clear and unambiguous, Nigerians want the political system restructured!

The major items on the restructuring agenda are also not new, devolution of power; resource control, and state police are germane national questions that the constitution review must answer.

Should the 1999 constitution (as amended) be altered a thousand times over without addressing the issues stated above, the government will only be running in a circle.